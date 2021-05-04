Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $71.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARDS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

