Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SONG opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a one year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67).

In other news, insider Paul Burger purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,993.21). Also, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88). Insiders bought a total of 21,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,929 over the last ninety days.

