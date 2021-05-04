Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) announced a dividend on Monday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TORO stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.55.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

