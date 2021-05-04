Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

FBHS opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

