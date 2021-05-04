Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

