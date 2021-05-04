Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.