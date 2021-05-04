QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QNTQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QNTQY stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.