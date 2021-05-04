Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.42% of Zuora worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $31,753,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 333,264 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

