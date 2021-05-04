Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 727,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.23% of GoHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 711,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 449,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

GOCO stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

