Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $599.77 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

