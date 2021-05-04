iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

