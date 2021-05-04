Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Target Price at GBX 198.50

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

CNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 117.53 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The company has a market capitalization of £886.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.11.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

