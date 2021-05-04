ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

