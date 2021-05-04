IEC Electronics (IEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ IEC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. IEC Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

