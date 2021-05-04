Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

OMCL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

