$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. OneMain reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 232,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in OneMain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of OneMain by 106.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

