Trimble (TRMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. Trimble has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

