Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.