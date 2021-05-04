GasLog Partners (GLOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOP opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

