AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,475.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,418.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,240.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

