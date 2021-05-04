Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

