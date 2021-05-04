Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 30,150 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,493.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

