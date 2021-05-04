Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,461 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,246.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

