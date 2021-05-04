Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

