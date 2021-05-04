Clarius Group LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEE stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

