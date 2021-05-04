Clarius Group LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.