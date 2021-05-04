Usca Ria LLC Sells 107 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47.

