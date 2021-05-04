Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 184.8% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $302,099.51 and approximately $76.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00066015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00277813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.61 or 0.01170607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00758795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,223.96 or 1.00236190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

