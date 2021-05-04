Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $97.82 million and $14.79 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00074842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.20 or 0.00888196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,825.76 or 0.10386177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00102292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

