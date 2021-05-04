BitDegree Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $51.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDegree

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

