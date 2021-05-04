Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.