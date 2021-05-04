Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,310,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 445,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

