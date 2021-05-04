Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.