Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF)

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SoFi Social 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SFYF opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. SoFi Social 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

