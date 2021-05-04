Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.