Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.