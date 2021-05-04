Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.