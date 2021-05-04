Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Green Dot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 81.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

