Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $989,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

