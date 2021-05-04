Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.