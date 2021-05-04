Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

