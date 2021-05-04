Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 189 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 195,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 257.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

