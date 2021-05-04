Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,646,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,050.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter.

FXY stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

