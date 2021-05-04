Brokerages Set Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Target Price at $17.40

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NUVB opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

