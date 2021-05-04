$0.39 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

