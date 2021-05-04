J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces GBX 0.95 Dividend

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. J. Smart & Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 108.13 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.66. The company has a market capitalization of £53.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
