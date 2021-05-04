J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces GBX 0.95 Dividend

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. J. Smart & Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 108.13 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.66. The company has a market capitalization of £53.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

