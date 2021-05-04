Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.