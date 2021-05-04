Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.89 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

