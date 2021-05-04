Chimera Investment (CIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIM opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

