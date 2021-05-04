PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PETS stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $597.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

